Igor Shesterkin Unsatisfied With Individual Performance Through 2025-26 Season

Igor Shesterkin served as one of the few bright spots for the New York Rangers throughout the 2025-26 campaign.
In 51 games this season, Shesterkin posted a .912 save percentage, tied for fourth in the NHL, only behind Logan Thompson, Ilya Sorokin, Jeremy Swayman, and Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Shesterkin also recorded a 2.50 goals against average, which was seventh-best in the league.
Despite his impressive stats, the 30-year-old goaltender was unsatisfied with his overall performance during the season.
“I could play way better, for sure,” Shesterkin said. “I was a little bit shocked when I checked my numbers. I was a little bit upset about it, but still it was top-four, top-five (in save percentage). I cannot say that’s pretty good, but still.”
Shesterkin’s year was partly clouded by a lower-body injury that he suffered on Jan. 5 against the Utah Mammoth, ultimately sidelining him for a total of 13 games.
Amid Shesterkin’s absence, the Rangers tumbled down the Eastern Conference standings, holding a 2-11 record through that stretch.
As the Blueshirts continued to struggle without Shesterkin, Chris Drury issued a letter to fans on Jan. 16, outlining the team’s plan to “retool” the roster.
Shesterkin, who just signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with the Rangers last season, seems committed to sticking around for a retool.
“We love to play with them,” Shesterkin said of the Rangers’ young core. “They are a huge part and I hope they will develop so good.”
Having Shesterkin behind the pipes may help the Rangers progress through their rebuild quicker than expected, especially with Drury emphasizing his desire not to embark on a prolonged rebuild.
The superstar goalie feels a lot of the Rangers’ problems lie from a mental standpoint and believes that with the right mindset, they can find themselves back in the playoff hunt sooner rather than later.
“Just play hockey, don’t overthink,” Shesterkin said on what it’s going to take for the Rangers to become a playoff team. “Enjoy every moment. We play in one of the best cities in the world. We play in front of some of the best fans, most famous arena, so I think we just need to enjoy ourselves.”