Igor Shesterkin Will Miss Rest Of The Season As Rangers ‘Couldn't Be More Disappointed’

“Part of the identity we are trying to create is being hard to play against,” Sullivan said. “By extension of that, being hard to play against is being stingy defensively. I think if anything, it (Shesterkin’s absence) adds a heightened level of importance on trying to limit the quality of scoring chances against and creating offense off our defense. I don't think it changes anything from our standpoint as far as what the identity of our team is and how we need to play in order to set ourselves up for success.”