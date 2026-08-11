Is Adam Fox Still Underrated After Surprising Top Defensemen List Placement?

Adam Fox ranked No. 13 on NHL Network’s top 20 defenseman list heading into the 2026-27 season.
In 2025, Fox ranked No. 16 on the list, as he jumped three spots in the rankings this year.
“He won the Norris one year, and then we kind of forget about him and say, well, he’s dipped, or he struggled a bit here,” former New Jersey Ken Daneyko said on the NHL Network. “But overall he’s been one of the best defensemen in the game the last six, seven years.”
The defensemen that rank ahead of Fox on this list are Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes, Zach Werenski, Rasmus Dahlin, Miro Heiskanen, Lane Hutson, Matthew Schaefer, Jake Sanderson, Moritz Seider, Evan Bouchard, Charlie McAvoy, and Jaccob Slavin.
Despite missing 27 games during the 2025-26 season due to injury, the 28-year-old defenseman still recorded nine goals, 44 assists, and 53 points in 55 games, nearly averaging a point per game.
Fox still operates as the lone defenseman on the new Yoek Rangers’ first power-play unit, while the addition of Vladislav Gavrikov last year has given the former Norris Trophy winner a reliable defensive partner.
“We’ve been so blessed to see the young guys in the game come in and be wizards offensively like Lane Hutson, like a Matthew Schaefer, that someone that doesn’t have the flair, maybe the dynamic ability to them, that we sort of forget about them,” Thomas Hickey said on NHL Network. “And I think Fox is the forgotten player on this list.”