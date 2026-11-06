Is Mike Zibanejad A First-Line Center Or Not?

Nov 6, 2026 12:53 AMPublished Nov 6, 2026 12:53 AM
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
When the Rangers signed Pavel Dorofeyev, Chris Drury knew damn well that he didn't have a center the likes of Vegas' puck-servants Jack Eichel or Mitch Marner to present the Poor Little Rich Man delicious goal-making passes.
Thus, that left the No. 1 Blueshirt centering job to either Mika Zibanejad or the glorious captain J.T. Miller.
"There's more there. We're hoping that they can establish some chemistry," Sullivan said of Zibanejad's line with Dorofeyev. "We rely on those guys to produce offensively for us on a consistent basis. I think that line has the makings of being a line that can make an impact for us. We're trying to be patient with them. We'll wait and see how it goes, but I do think there's more there."
So far, Mika is heir-apparent for the top center gig, but it's a hairy choice. The Z man is such a not-hot scorer (three goals) that even Dorofeyev beats him by one.
Related stories
Either Mika awakens or Miller will have to be drafted and try to make the main line work. And if Miller can't make it, then who can? And don't dare tell me Noah (The Ark) Laba.,
And if I hear anyone say Matt Rempe, I may have to teach Dancin' (The Human Pretzel) Larry how to skate!