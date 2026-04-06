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Islanders Coach Firing Came At The Right Time

Stan Fischler
4h
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Stan Fischler
4h
Updated at Apr 6, 2026, 20:53
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James Guillory-Imagn ImagesJames Guillory-Imagn Images

The New York Islanders fired coach Patrick Roy because they had to and hired Peter DeBoer to be the team’s new head coach. 

To his credit, Roy skippered the Isles to the lip of the postseason and they still could make it with four games remaining.

Too late in the season, the Isles may not make it but GM Mathieu Darche is at least being proactive. A Blueshirt idea of being proactive is raising beer prices every year.

With one more totally meaningless home game to go; the foul air surrounding the hockey Garden should be gone by training camp!

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