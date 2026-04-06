Islanders Coach Firing Came At The Right Time

James Guillory-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/f229bed3-8575-46a0-95c1-cb498b334ebb.jpeg]\nJames Guillory-Imagn Images\n\nThe New York Islanders fired coach Patrick Roy because they had to and hired\nPeter DeBoer to be the team’s new head coach. \n\nTo his credit, Roy skippered the Isles to the lip of the postseason and they\nstill could make it with four games remaining.\n\nToo late in the season, the Isles may not make it but GM Mathieu Darche is at\nleast being proactive. A Blueshirt idea of being proactive is raising beer\nprices every year.\n\nWith one more totally meaningless home game to go; the foul air surrounding the\nhockey Garden should be gone by training camp!