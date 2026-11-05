It's Time To Get Excited About The Blueshirts; Or Is It?

There's a feeling of excitement in the village of Rangerville – as there should be. After all, The Beloved Blueshirts are riding high on a one-game winning streak.
(Wipe that smirk off your face; They've climbed to third place in the eight-team Met Division; how about that!)
What's even better, there's a good chance that the sizzling streak could be STRETCHED to a deuce tonight once those flubs from Philadelphia find their way to Garden ice. Guaranteed – make that almost guaranteed – they'll vanquish the No-Longer-Broad Street Bullies with ease.
Mikey Sullivan's new, three-way "secret weapon" will be on display at no extra charge. They are "The Slumpbusters; namely Will (Don't Ever Call Me Bill) Cuylle, Ollie (Movie House) Bjorkstrand and Eeli (The Eel) Tolvanen.
In case you didn't know it – and you'd better not since The Maven just invented it) The Eel belongs to a rare species; A Plus-skating Ranger; PLUS-5, if you can believe it.
"That line sure looked good against St.Louis," says The Old Scout. "This could be the solid, scoring third unit that the club dearly needs. We'll see if they can thrive against the Flyers. They should; but, if not, back to the drawing board."
Speaking of the "Back To" language, no question but that Sully has to go back to Dylan Garand in goal tonight. That's an automatic because: A. Delightful Dyly starred against the Blues (32 saves) and B. Who else is in the Goalie Barn? (Don't even ask.)
Not to worry; The Maven predicts that by the time the Cuylle-Bjorkstrand-Tolvanen infantry marauds through enemy lines the "Secret Weapon" won't be a secret anymore.
Who knows? Their new monicker – played on the harmonica – could be "The Talk Of The Town."