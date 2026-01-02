J.T. Miller And Vincent Trocheck Make U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team

J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck have officially made the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team and will play at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

The full U.S. roster was revealed on Friday with 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goalies being named to the roster and getting the distinct honor to represent their country at the Olympics.

“We have to make a team,” U.S. men’s hockey general manager Bill Guerin said. “Like I’ve said before, if we’re doing it like that then you don’t need a general manager. You don’t need a coach. Just do it by stats. We actually have to build a team. We have to fill roles. We have certain responsibilities that go up and down the lineup that we need players that are elite in those categories.

“Listen, there are so many guys that are not on this roster that could be on this roster. I understand that. Those decisions don’t come lightly. Take my word. Those are not fun phone calls to make. But in the end we have a job to do and we’re putting together a team. Not just a group of individuals. It’s a team.”

Miller and Trocheck both played for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February.

The New York Rangers are well represented on Team USA. Mike Sullivan will serve as the team’s head coach with David Quinn joining him on the bench as the assistant coach, while Chris Drury is the USA’s assistant general manager.

Notably absent from Team USA’s roster is Adam Fox, who voiced his frustration about the Olympic snub on Thursday upon receiving a call from Guerin.

“Obviously, it's not what you want to hear,” Fox said. “I thought my play this year was worthy of it and track record as well, but it's out of my hands at a certain point. The decision is the decision. I guess that's how it goes.”

Mika Zibanejad will also play in the Olympics for Team Sweden.