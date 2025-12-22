J.T. Miller Placed On Injured Reserve

The New York Rangers will be without their captain for at least the next few games, if not longer.

After suffering an upper-body injury during the Rangers’ 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, J.T. Miller was placed on injured reserve.

Miller seemed to be laboring his right arm or shoulder after taking a hit from Nick Seeler.

“My thoughts are the same as the way they were the last time, he just means so much to this team,” Mike Sullivan said of J.T. Miller’s absence. “He’s the leader of this group in so many ways. Emotionally, with how he plays the game. I think his game was really building, too. His game was really starting to come, especially at the offensive side.

“He was around the puck so much more. He was more of a threat consistently. I’ve talked to him, I know he was feeling better and better with every game that he played. It seems like this early part of the season, every time he starts to build his game, he gets banged up. We’re just going to have to work through that. But, J.T. is not an easy guy to replace. He’s a terrific player, first and foremost, but he impacts this team in so many other ways.”

With Miller placed on injured reserve, the Rangers have recalled Brett Berard from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

This season, the 32-year-old forward has recorded 10 goals, 12 assists, and 22 points in 35 games, while averaging 20:46 minutes.