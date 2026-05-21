J.T. Miller Grew Into The Rangers' Captain Role Through Difficult Times

“That’s one thing I’m trying to get better at every single day: demeanor. I don’t want to get rid of my emotions. When I use it well, it makes me who I am. I just think working on how to use it every single day, it’s never going to be perfect with me, and quite frankly I don’t want it to be because I embrace that. I think channeling it and using it the right way, especially when times are hard.”