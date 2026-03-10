J.T. Miller Slated To Return To Rangers' Lineup Sooner Rather Than Later

J.T Miller appears to be inching toward a return to the New York Rangers’ lineup.
The Rangers placed Miller on injured reserve on March 3 after a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to an upper-body injury.
It’s the second time Miller has missed time with an upper-body injury, but both injuries are reportedly not related and are entirely separate.
Mike Sullivan insinuated that Miller got hurt around the time he was hit in the head with a puck in the third period of the Rangers’ 5-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 2.
The 32-year-old forward returned to the ice for the first time on Tuesday for the Rangers’ morning skate ahead of their matchup against the Calgary Flames, wearing a red non-contact jersey.
“Pretty well,” Sullivan said about how Miller is progressing. “He's had a number of skates on his own with our skill guys. He joined the group today. Obviously, that suggests progress.”
Miller has missed the past three games, but he’s slated to shed his red non-contact jersey soon and hence return to the lineup, likely sometime in the coming games.
“We'll take each day as it comes, but I would anticipate sooner than later,” Sullivan said about whether Miller is close to shedding his non-contact jersey.
Miller’s appearance at the morning skate on Tuesday indicates that he could join the team on their road trip to Winnipeg and Minnesota this week.