J.T. Miller Voices Frustration As Losses Continue To Pile Up For Rangers

“We're not getting the results,” Miller said. “I'm not at all happy with where we're at. This f–ing sucks. Sorry about my language, but this really sucks. Losing every night, it's really hard to stay positive. I mean, it's really hard. This is nobody's standard or what we're willing to accept within each other, is losing every game it feels like right now. I think it’s just constant mistakes and shooting ourselves (in the) the foot. Everybody’s really trying hard. That’s what really sucks.”