J.T. Miller Voices Frustration As Losses Continue To Pile Up For Rangers

The New York Rangers have now lost three consecutive games, while suffering defeats in nine out of their past ten matchups.
Frustrations are beginning to mount, specifically from Rangers captain J.T. Miller, who voiced his frustration following the Blueshirts’ 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.
“We're not getting the results,” Miller said. “I'm not at all happy with where we're at. This f–ing sucks. Sorry about my language, but this really sucks. Losing every night, it's really hard to stay positive. I mean, it's really hard. This is nobody's standard or what we're willing to accept within each other, is losing every game it feels like right now. I think it’s just constant mistakes and shooting ourselves (in the) the foot. Everybody’s really trying hard. That’s what really sucks.”
When Miller was traded to the Rangers last season from the Vancouver Canucks, the expectation was that he could be the piece to help propel the Rangers into a playoff contender.
Instead, Miller finds himself in the midst of a retool, and as the captain, it’s on him to keep a calm and steady composure through these losing times.
The letter issued by Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury outlining the team’s plan to retool the roster was not in Miller's mind when he waived his no-move clause to come to New York about one year ago.
“The emotions have been going on for longer than the last two days,” Miller said after Drury’s letter was released. “It's unfortunately part of the game. It's disappointing, for sure. I don't think four or five months ago this is where we thought we'd be, but we’ve got a job to do, and we need to start moving forward towards the next chapter.”