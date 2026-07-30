Jacob Trouba Excited To Reunite With Barclay Goodrow In San Jose

Shortly after signing in San Jose, Trouba expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to reunite with Goodrow, who he considers a friend.
“He’s great. Already talked to him this morning,” Trouba said after signing with the Sharks. “Very excited to be back with him. We had some good times in New York, good seasons, played on good teams. He’s one of those guys that brings a lot of the intangibles that you want in a hockey team.”
Goodrow was placed on waivers by the Rangers in June 2024, while the Blueshirts traded Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks in December 2024, where he’s spent nearly the past two seasons.
Trouba revealed that he spoke to Goodrow about San Jose before joining the Sharks.
“He spoke very, very highly of it,” Trouba said. “Spoke highly of the group, of the organization, living in San Jose. He enjoys it. Didn’t have many negatives to say, if any. So pretty excited.”