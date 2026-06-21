Jacob Trouba Expected To Hit The Open Market This Offseason

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/9ffe544c-1d03-435d-95d0-fa89c72e288d.jpeg]\nStephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images\n\nWith no contract extension in place with the Anaheim Ducks, former New York\nRangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/] captain Jacob Trouba\nis trending toward becoming an unrestricted free agent on July 1. \n\nTrouba held the Rangers’ captaincy from Aug. 9, 2022, to the day he got traded\non Dec. 6, 2024. \n\nGoing into the 2024-25 season, Rangers president and general manager Chris\nDrury’s desire to trade Trouba became public, which made for an awkward\nsituation. \n\nUltimately, Trouba was traded to Anaheim after the Rangers threatened to place\nhim on waivers if he did not waive his no-trade clause as he described it. \n\nThe 32-year-old defenseman has spent the past season and a half with the Ducks,\nplaying in 134 games and recording 11 goals, 32 assists, and 43 points, while\naveraging 22 minutes per game. \n\nAnaheim made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and reached the second\nround of the playoffs with an influx of young and veteran talent. \n\nDespite having some success in Anaheim, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman predicts\nTrouba will test the open market. \n\n“It sounds like Jacob Trouba's hitting the market,” Friedman said.\n\nTrouba is coming off a seven-year, $56 million contract he signed with the\nRangers in 2019 after being traded from the Winnipeg Jets.