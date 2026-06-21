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Jacob Trouba Expected To Hit The Open Market This Offseason

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Remy Mastey
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With no contract extension in place with the Anaheim Ducks, former New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba is trending toward becoming an unrestricted free agent on July 1. 

Trouba held the Rangers’ captaincy from Aug. 9, 2022, to the day he got traded on Dec. 6, 2024. 

Going into the 2024-25 season, Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury’s desire to trade Trouba became public, which made for an awkward situation. 

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Ultimately, Trouba was traded to Anaheim after the Rangers threatened to place him on waivers if he did not waive his no-trade clause as he described it. 

The 32-year-old defenseman has spent the past season and a half with the Ducks, playing in 134 games and recording 11 goals, 32 assists, and 43 points, while averaging 22 minutes per game. 

Anaheim made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and reached the second round of the playoffs with an influx of young and veteran talent. 

Despite having some success in Anaheim, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman predicts Trouba will test the open market. 

“It sounds like Jacob Trouba's hitting the market,” Friedman said.

Trouba is coming off a seven-year, $56 million contract he signed with the Rangers in 2019 after being traded from the Winnipeg Jets.

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