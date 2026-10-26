James Reimer Set To Start As Rangers Look To Ease Dylan Garand's Workload

New York Rangers
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Oct 26, 2026 4:40 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 4:40 PM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
James Reimer is set to make his first start for the New York Rangers on Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings after signing a one-year, $850,000 contract over the weekend.
With Igor Shesterkin suffering a season-ending injury and Joonas Korpisalo being placed on injured reserve, the Rangers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, brought Reimer in on a PTO.
In the wake of Shesterkin’s absence, Dylan Garand started seven consecutive games, with Spencer Martin only making one appearance in relief of Garand during the team’s 7-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 15.
Garand, who started the season off hot, giving up just four goals in his first four starts of the season, is beginning to show cracks in his game as he’s continued to shoulder a heavy workload.
After Garand gave up 10 goals through the Rangers’ most recent two-game road trip, Reimer was brought in to help take some pressure off Garand, providing a steadier goaltending presence in place of Martin.
Despite heading into a six-day break following Monday’s game, Mike Sullivan and the coaching staff deemed it beneficial to give Garand a rest and get a look at Reimer in game action.
"Well, I think we're asking a lot of Dylan,” Sullivan said. “He just had seven starts in a row, and there's a certain attentional focus that's required with the goaltending position. As I said yesterday, it's the only position where you're on the ice for the full 60 minutes, and even if the play is down the off ground of the rink, it still requires attentional focus.
“And so I think there's a physical challenge to it, but there's also a mental challenge to it. And so we feel just based on our discussions with our goalie coaches, both in Hartford and here, that Rhymes is in a position to go in the net and help us win. So those are the main reasons why we made the decision today."
Reimer has 16 years of NHL experience, having played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators.
The 38-year-old goaltender most recently played for the Senators during the 2025-26 season, recording a 7-4-2 record, a .886 save percentage and a 2.42 goals-against average.
“He obviously has a significant body work in the league,” Sullivan said of Reimer. “He’s been a quality goalie. It’s never easy to get thrown right into the fire, but if anyone can handle it, it’s a guy like him that has the experience level and understands the position and how he can have success.”
Korpisalo skated for the first time on Sunday since being placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury as he inches toward a return to the lineup.
At 38 years old, Reimer has done everything he’s wanted to at the professional-hockey level but is still excited about what might come of this opportunity with the Rangers.
“I'm really content with my NHL career,” Reimer said via Vincent Mercogliano of The Athletic. “I don't need to play. I want to play. I love playing this game, and so if the situation is right and it works for my family and whatnot, then it's something you stay ready for and you make it happen. That was kind of my mindset.”
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