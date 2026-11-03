Jaroslav Chmelař Critical Of His Early-Season Play As He Gets Another Chance With Rangers

“He's got decent offensive instincts and puck skills. He can be an unnerving player. He can disrupt breakouts. He can use his physicality and lean on people, finish checks in the offensive zone. When defensemen go back for pucks, he can create anxiety with his pressure, his ability to skate, and his physicality. And when he plays that way, he helps us by creating momentum. He's an unnerving player, and that's the type of influence that he can have on the game.”