Jaroslav Chmelař Rediscovering His Game And Making An Impact With Rangers

New York Rangers
635 Members•5,031 Posts
Nov 16, 2026 4:21 AMPublished Nov 16, 2026 4:21 AM
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
After a strong 13-game audition during the 2025-26 season, Chmelař built off his momentum during training camp in September and made the Rangers’ opening-night roster.
However, after playing just seven games to kick off the 2026-27 campaign, Chmelař was sent down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and he was critical of his play.
“I think early in the season I couldn't really get going,” Chmelař said. “I think I was half a step late. I need to play a game where I press against people, I'm right in their face and, you know, use that speed that I have. I feel like I was a little bit slow. Couldn't really get into the checks that I need.”
Related stories
It was in Hartford where Chmelař was able to reset and rediscover his game. In seven games with the Wolf Pack, the 23-year-old forward recorded two goals, two assists, and four points.
More important than his stats, Chmelař’s time in Hartford served as a mental refresher.
“I think the time in Hartford helped me a lot in my head and on the ice,” Chmelař said. “Had a bit of time to think it over. The time in Hartford helped me find the identity I wanted to play. I got a lot of opportunities there to play. Everybody was really supportive for me. I found that spark in my game that I had.”
Since being called up on Nov. 2, Chmelař has looked more confident compared to the start of the season, while his physical presence and speed have allowed him to make a real impact.
“I think he's playing a more assertive game,” Mike Sullivan said of Chmelař. “He's moving his feet. He's getting in on a forecheck. He's leaning on people, finishing checks. He's helping us create momentum, and he's you know, and there's detail in his defensive game in the defensive zone, positioning, stick detail, things of that nature. But the biggest thing for me with Jaro is when he's skating and he's getting on top of people, that's when he's at his best because he's big and he's strong and he can skate, and he can help us create momentum.
“He can put defensemen under duress, force errant passes, get in and get on the body and wear them down, and that's what he's doing for us. I think he brings a speed and a size element to that line that makes him hard to play against. And I think when he's most impactful, it starts when he's moving his feet, and I think that's the biggest difference between the game he's playing right now and earlier in the year.”
Over his past four games in a fourth-line role, Chmelař has recorded two goals, one assist, and three points.
Chmelař is making a strong case to become a staple in the Rangers’ lineup moving forward as he strives to earn a permanent NHL spot.
“I feel way more confident, way more comfortable,” Chmelař said. “I think now, I’m on top of people, I’m finishing my hits, and I’m more fast in my game.”
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy