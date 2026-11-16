Jaroslav Chmelař Rediscovering His Game And Making An Impact With Rangers

“I think he's playing a more assertive game,” Mike Sullivan said of Chmelař. “He's moving his feet. He's getting in on a forecheck. He's leaning on people, finishing checks. He's helping us create momentum, and he's you know, and there's detail in his defensive game in the defensive zone, positioning, stick detail, things of that nature. But the biggest thing for me with Jaro is when he's skating and he's getting on top of people, that's when he's at his best because he's big and he's strong and he can skate, and he can help us create momentum.