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Jed Ortmeyer Reportedly Out As Rangers' Director Of Player Development

Remy Mastey
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According to Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic, Jed Ortmeyer is out as New York Rangers’ director of player development. 

Ortmeyer has served in this role with the Rangers since 2017, before Chris Drury became the Rangers’ president and general manager. 

During Drury’s exit interview, he vaguely answered whether or not he’s considering changes to their player development staff. 

“We are looking at every different department and areas as to what we can do better,” Drury said. 

Some of the players drafted by the Rangers under Ortmeyer who still remain on the roster today include Braden Schneider, Alexis Lafrenière, Noah Laba, and Gabe Perreault. 

Mercogliano reports that there’s no official word yet on a new director of player development, but Tanner Glass is a name to monitor if they decide to promote from within. 

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