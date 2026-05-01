Jed Ortmeyer Reportedly Out As Rangers' Director Of Player Development

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/415c8c55-fe77-4711-8c30-2a513eff6dba.jpeg]\n Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images\n\nAccording to Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic\n[https://x.com/vzmercogliano/status/2050305889987395962], Jed Ortmeyer is out as\nNew York Rangers’ director of player development. \n\nOrtmeyer has served in this role with the Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/] since 2017, before Chris Drury\nbecame the Rangers’ president and general manager. \n\nDuring Drury’s exit interview, he vaguely answered whether or not he’s\nconsidering changes to their player development staff. \n\n“We are looking at every different department and areas as to what we can do\nbetter,” Drury said. \n\nSome of the players drafted by the Rangers under Ortmeyer who still remain on\nthe roster today include Braden Schneider, Alexis Lafrenière, Noah Laba, and\nGabe Perreault. \n\nMercogliano reports [https://x.com/vzmercogliano/status/2050326874715259388]\nthat there’s no official word yet on a new director of player development, but\nTanner Glass is a name to monitor if they decide to promote from within.