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Joe Veleno’s Injury Status Unclear As Matthew Robertson Transaction Looms

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Remy Mastey
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Oct 5, 2026 5:48 PM
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Some roster moves could be coming for the New York Rangers

Joe Veleno suffered a lower-body injury during the Rangers’ Sunday night game against the Utah Mammoth and did not return after exiting in the second period. 

The severity of his injury remains unclear, but he did not skate with the team during practice on Monday, and Mike Sullivan confirmed he won’t play on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders. 

The Rangers currently don’t have another center on the roster outside of Veleno, J.T. Miller, and Mika Zibanejad. 

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In Veleno’s place, Oliver Bjorkstrand filled in as the Rangers’ fourth-line center alongside Matt Rempe and Jaroslav Chmelař.

Meanwhile, Matthew Robertson was held out of practice on Monday due to roster management reasons. 

It’s unclear if the Rangers plan to place Robertson on waivers or trade him. 

With the emergence of 2026 fifth overall pick Alberts Šmits, Robertson has served as a healthy scratch through the Rangers’ first four games. 

The 25-year-old defenseman played in 72 games for the Rangers last season, but has not been able to build upon that success to kick off the 2026-27 campaign. 

 

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