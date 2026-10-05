Joe Veleno’s Injury Status Unclear As Matthew Robertson Transaction Looms

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/687aaedd-aa4b-439b-89b7-1684dbaaf75e.jpeg]\nWendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n\nSome roster moves could be coming for the New York Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/]. \n\nJoe Veleno suffered a lower-body injury during the Rangers’ Sunday night game\nagainst the Utah Mammoth and did not return after exiting in the second period. \n\nThe severity of his injury remains unclear, but he did not skate with the team\nduring practice on Monday, and Mike Sullivan confirmed he won’t play on Tuesday\nnight against the New York Islanders. \n\nThe Rangers currently don’t have another center on the roster outside of Veleno,\nJ.T. Miller, and Mika Zibanejad. \n\nIn Veleno’s place, Oliver Bjorkstrand filled in as the Rangers’ fourth-line\ncenter alongside Matt Rempe and Jaroslav Chmelař.\n\nMeanwhile, Matthew Robertson was held out of practice on Monday due to roster\nmanagement reasons. \n\nIt’s unclear if the Rangers plan to place Robertson on waivers or trade him. \n\nWith the emergence of 2026 fifth overall pick Alberts Šmits, Robertson has\nserved as a healthy scratch through the Rangers’ first four games. \n\nThe 25-year-old defenseman played in 72 games for the Rangers last season, but\nhas not been able to build upon that success to kick off the 2026-27 campaign. \n\n