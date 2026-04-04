Jonathan Quick Set To Make Return From Injury

Jonathan Quick is set to make his first start since Mar. 18.
The 40-year-old goaltender missed seven games due to an upper-body injury despite not being placed on injured reserve.
In his absence, Dylan Garand played two games, posting a 1-0-1 record, 1.44 goals against average, and .954 save percentage.
Even with Quick returning to the lineup, the Rangers have not sent Garand back down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, as it’s unclear if the team is looking to give Garand another look before the 2025-26 season comes to a close.
“I think he’s played extremely well in the two games that he’s played, which is real encouraging from our standpoint,” Mike Sullivan said of Garand. “He's a good young goalie. As far as what happens moving forward, I think that's going to evolve in time, and we'll talk through that as we go.”
Quick’s one-year, $1.55 million contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and his future in the NHL, as well as with the Rangers organization, remains a mystery up to this point.