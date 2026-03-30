Jonny Brodzinski's Role In The Development Of Rangers' Young Players

“I think being in those situations a lot, it kind of helps me lead those guys a little bit better,” Brodzinski said. “Being a bubble guy pretty much my whole career, being the last guy cut out of camp three or four times, I think it can teach you a lot of things. What it takes to stay here, not only make it here, but then stay here, I think is the hardest part. Anybody can get up and play one or two games in the NHL, but it's a lot harder to stick and stay and really earn the trust of the coaching staff. Just trying to tell them (younger players) things that can help them stick.”