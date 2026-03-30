Jonny Brodzinski's Role In The Development Of Rangers' Young Players

Dylan Garand, Adam Edström, Adam Sýkora, Matthew Robertson, and many of the New York Rangers’ young players of the past and present all have something in common.
They’ve all been mentored by Jonny Brodzinski at the American Hockey League level with the Hartford Wolf Pack.
The AHL is a developmental league, as a significant amount of attention and coverage within the league centers around young players.
However, what is often overlooked is the importance of veteran players who compete in the AHL and hold prominent leadership roles.
Since signing with the Rangers in October of 2020, Brodzinski has been a valuable piece for the organization, but a lot of his contributions haven’t even come in the NHL.
From 2020 to 2024, Brodzinski played 113 games for the Wolf Pack, while also serving as the team’s captain for much of that time.
Brodzinski is a player who’s always had to fight for a roster spot and work hard to earn his opportunities. Those experiences helped him relate more to younger players in similar situations, trying to work their way up to the NHL.
“I think being in those situations a lot, it kind of helps me lead those guys a little bit better,” Brodzinski said. “Being a bubble guy pretty much my whole career, being the last guy cut out of camp three or four times, I think it can teach you a lot of things. What it takes to stay here, not only make it here, but then stay here, I think is the hardest part. Anybody can get up and play one or two games in the NHL, but it's a lot harder to stick and stay and really earn the trust of the coaching staff. Just trying to tell them (younger players) things that can help them stick.”
The 32-year-old forward has spent the vast majority of his professional hockey career playing at the AHL level.
Through his time with the Ontario Reign, the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL affiliate, and the San Jose Barracuda, the San Jose Sharks’ AHL affiliate, Brodzinski transitioned from a young, wide-eyed kid into a bona fide leader, which he did by looking up to veterans in his shoes and learning from them.
“It kind of just evolved over time,” Brodzinski said of his leadership qualities. “When I was younger, I looked up to the leaders that were on the team, and kind of adapted my leadership style. Through that, I had a few guys that kind of led in a similar style that I do, where it's a little bit by example, but some of my best friends are the younger guys. It’s just about trying to empathise with everybody, being able to be good friends with everybody, I think is a huge asset…
“Being down in Hartford, being with Ontario, and just kind of grinding it out there, and really trying to figure out my game personally. Once I did figure that out, it’s a little bit easier to help these younger guys get up through that American Hockey League bubble area, and kind of push through to this spot.”
In 48 games with the Rangers this season, the Minnesota native has recorded six goals, seven assists, and 13 points, while averaging 11:01 minutes.
The impact that Brodzinski brings to the table goes far beyond his individual statistics.
While not a regular mainstay in the Rangers’ lineup, Brodzinski has been up in the NHL for the past two seasons, with his presence carrying weight within the locker room.
Brodzinski’s team-first mentality to be flexible regarding his specific role, on top of the way he’s taken it upon himself to mentor the team’s young talent, certainly does not go unnoticed amongst the Rangers’ coaches and teammates.
“He’s a great pro,” Mike Sullivan said of Brodzinski. “He’s in and out of the lineup. He knows what his role is, he embraces it. He works hard when he's not in the lineup. He keeps himself ready when he gets in the lineup. He tries to make an impact and help us win. Sometimes we use them on the wing, sometimes we use him in the middle. We move him all around the lineup. I think he's a positive influence on the young players when they come up. He’s got a great attitude, and he embraces his role most importantly.”
Recently, the Rangers recalled Garand and Sýkora from the AHL, and the two have run with their NHL opportunity, taking full advantage of what could be an audition for the 2026-27 campaign.
Seeing them thrive with the Rangers brings joy to Brodzinski, who grew a strong bond with both of them in Hartford and empathizes with their journey to have gotten themselves to where they are now.
“It’s great,” Brodzinski said of watching Garand and Sýkora play in the NHL. “I’ve been playing with them for a little while. I think it's the work ethic, more than anything, is what you see all the time. Before practice, after practice, they put so much into becoming the best hockey player that they can be. It’s really, really good to see it finally be rewarded. I think it’s just great.”
On Jan. 16, Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury issued a letter, outlining the team’s plan to “retool” the roster, with an emphasis of getting younger.
Since the letter was released, we’ve seen more young players called up and given increased responsibility on a game-by-game basis.
Similar to his days playing in the AHL, Brodzinski is focused on trying to help the team’s youth thrive and develop into players who could stick around with the Blueshirts for years to come.
“It's awesome to see these guys here. It's awesome to see him succeed,” Brodzinski said. “It’s the best part about hockey, watching the next generation of Rangers’ break through and really have fun with it. I think they're bringing a lot of enthusiasm and energy, all the right things we need right now.”