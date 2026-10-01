Joonas Korpisalo Injury Opens Another Opportunity For Dylan Garand With Rangers

The New York Rangers have placed Joonas Korpisalo on injured reserve due to an apparent lower-body injury, as he’s considered to be week-to-week.
It’s unclear exactly when Korpisalo sustained this injury or when he will be ready to return.
In a corresponding move, the Rangers recalled Dylan Garand from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.
Korpisalo and Garand competed for the Rangers’ backup goaltending job at training camp after Jonathan Quick's retirement.
Chris Drury, Mike Sullivan and company opted to keep the veteran Korpisalo on the roster, whom they acquired from the Boston Bruins during the offseason and who holds a cap hit of $3 million.
Meanwhile, Garand was placed on waivers, but he went unclaimed and reported to the Wolf Pack as a result.
According to Mollie Walker of The New York Post, the Rangers organization believes Garand still has some developing to do and needs to be getting No. 1 goalie reps in the AHL.
“Was that conversation on the table? Of course,” Sullivan said about how seriously the team considered carrying three goalies. “We think very highly of Dylan. He’s an excellent goalie. He's played extremely well. He had a strong finish for us last year. He's a great kid. He's a good teammate. So these decisions are difficult.”
Now, Garand will get another opportunity to prove himself at the NHL level.