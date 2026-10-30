Joonas Korpisalo Returns To Practice, Taking ‘Big Step’ In Recovery From Injury

Oct 30, 2026 10:16 PMPublished Oct 30, 2026 10:16 PM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Joonas Korpisalo practiced on Friday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve.
After the Rangers’ Sep. 29 opening-night game, Korpisalo was placed on injured reserve with an apparent lower-body injury.
The 32-year-old goaltender has not played in a game this season and had not been practicing up until Friday.
With Korpisalo out and Shesterkin suffering a season-ending injury on Oct. 9, the New York Rangers have been forced to rely on rookie Dylan Garand, who started in seven consecutive games before the team signed veteran goaltender James Reimer.
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The return of Korpisalo would be a huge boost for a Rangers team lacking the necessary goaltending depth in the wake of Shesterkin’s season-ending injury.
While it’s unclear exactly when Korpisalo will return to the lineup, Mike Sullivan expressed his optimism regarding Korpisalo’s progression from his lower-body injury.
“It’s a big step for ‘Korpi,” Sullivan said. “He’s still under the guise of workload management with our medical department. So, it was by design that he didn’t spend the whole time out there today, but it’s a big step for him joining the team.”
The Rangers acquired veteran goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins on July 1 in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick with the intention that he’d serve as Igor Shesterkin’s backup.
Now that Shesterkin is out for the remainder of the 2026-27 season, Korpisalo will have an opportunity to earn the Rangers’ starting goaltending role upon his return to the lineup.