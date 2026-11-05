Joonas Korpisalo Set To Return To Rangers' Lineup On Upcoming Road Trip

Nov 5, 2026 10:01 PMPublished Nov 5, 2026 10:01 PM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The injury status of Joonas Korpisalo is trending in the right direction as the Rangers get ready to embark on a four-game road trip.
Korpisalo was placed on injured reserve following the Rangers’ opening-night game due to a lower-body injury.
The 32-year-old goaltender hasn’t played in a game for the Blueshirts this season, but he recently resumed practicing.
On Wednesday night, Korpisalo joined the Hartford Wolf Pack for a conditioning stint, starting in the team’s 4-1 loss to the Hershey Bears, in which he made 34 saves on 37 shots.
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While Korpisalo won’t suit up for the Rangers’ Thursday night matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, Mike Sullivan believes Korpisalo will join the team on its upcoming road trip to Seattle, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver.
“He was gonna play the (Hartford) game last night. We'll have an opportunity to circle back and get some feedback from him. I know it went very well. I know he played very well,” Sullivan said of Korpisalo. “We're gonna talk as a group here with Chris and our staff and our medical team, and then we'll make decisions from there.”
Sean Durzi, who has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury, has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 26.
Sullivan is unsure when exactly Durzi will join the team on its upcoming road trip.
"I don't know that he's going to make the trip initially,” Sullivan said of Durzi. “I think it all depends on how he progresses, whether he comes initially on the road trip with us. If he doesn't, I would anticipate him joining us. Something of that nature."
The Rangers also placed James Reimer on waivers, but he will still serve as Dylan Garand’s backup on Thursday night against the Flyers.