K'Andre Miller Opens Up About The Highs And Lows Of Playing For The Rangers

K’Andre Miller returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time since being traded from the New York Rangers to the Carolina Hurricanes over the summer.

While Miller didn’t play against his former team on Tuesday night, his return to New York still sparked emotions.

From the time Miller was drafted in the first round back in 2018, expectations were high.

It didn’t take long for Miller to make his way up to the NHL, as he was an instant contributor upon his arrival to the Rangers during the 2020-21 season.

The sky was the limit for Miller, who wasn’t just one of the Rangers’ top defensive prospects, but one of the most promising young defensemen in the NHL.

Miller had his most impressive season during the 2022-23 campaign when he recorded nine goals, 34 assists, and 43 points in 79 points.

However, his statistical numbers decreased over his last two years with the Blueshirts.

The Minnesota native’s inconsistent defensive play also became a concern, especially during the 2024-25 season.

With Miller set to become a restricted free agent during the 2025 offseason, trade rumors began to swirl, and it was evident that the Rangers were reluctant to give him a long-term contract extension.

The Rangers ultimately sent 25-year-old defenseman to Carolina during the offseason in a sign-and-trade, and he signed an eight-year, $60 million contract.

Miller opened up about some of his past struggles in New York and why a fresh start in Carolina was necessary.

Rangers Fail To Overcome Their Home Demons In Loss To Hurricanes

The New York Rangers’ home struggles continued to mount on Tuesday night, losing 3-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

“Confidence-wise and just what I wanted from myself, I wasn’t getting all the results I wanted here,” Miller said. “I blame myself for that…

“I had some struggles throughout my years here. The ups and downs just kind of took a toll and it was in my head for a lot of the time I was here. It’s been good getting out to Raleigh. That slower style of pace, that slower style of living has benefited me a ton and really given me a second start.”

Even through some of the difficult times, Miller still cherishes every moment he spent with the Rangers organization.

In fact, he feels he took it for granted at times, and now how special it truly was to play for a team like the Rangers.

“I’ve had a number of talks with guys that have been on New York, that have got dealt out of New York, and I think their biggest thing is, you really don’t realize how great you have it here until it’s gone,” Miller said. “From the amenities to the travel to the food — it’s just the little things that you take to appreciate after the fact.”