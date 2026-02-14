Logo
Kaapo Kakko Thriving At Olympics For Finland

Kaapo Kakko Thriving At Olympics For Finland

Remy Mastey
3h
Geoff Burke-Imagn ImagesGeoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 2026 Winter Olympics have brought out the best in former New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko. 

In three games for Team Finland, Kakko has recorded two goals, two assists, and four points. 

Kakko’s two-goal outing on Saturday in Finland's 11–0 win over Italy has headlined his Olympic performance thus far.

The 25-year-old forward also represented Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year in February, recording one point in two games. 

The Rangers traded Kakko to the Seattle Kraken in December of 2024 in a deal that included defenseman Will Borgen.

Kakko missed the first chunk of the 2025-26 campaign due to a broken hand. In 40 games this season Kakko has tallied six goals, 15 assists, and 21 points while averaging 14:16 minutes per game.

