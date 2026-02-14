Kaapo Kakko Thriving At Olympics For Finland

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/3eb614fe-1458-49d3-8b7e-7e3a57f7fd27.jpeg]\nGeoff Burke-Imagn Images\n\nThe 2026 Winter Olympics have brought out the best in former New York Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] forward Kaapo Kakko. \n\nIn three games for Team Finland, Kakko has recorded two goals, two assists, and\nfour points. \n\nKakko’s two-goal outing on Saturday in Finland's 11–0 win over Italy has\nheadlined his Olympic performance thus far.\n\nThe 25-year-old forward also represented Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off last\nyear in February, recording one point in two games. \n\nThe Rangers traded Kakko to the Seattle Kraken in December of 2024 in a deal\nthat included defenseman Will Borgen.\n\nKakko missed the first chunk of the 2025-26 campaign due to a broken hand. In 40\ngames this season Kakko has tallied six goals, 15 assists, and 21 points while\naveraging 14:16 minutes per game.