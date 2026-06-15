K'Andre Miller Becomes A Stanley Cup Champion While Flipping The Narrative About Himself

K’Andre Miller is officially a Stanley Cup champion.
The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Sunday night en route to their first Stanley Cup since 2006, and Miller played a big part in propelling this team over the top.
Being selected by the New York Rangers in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Miller was projected to be a cornerstone piece of the Blueshirts’ defensive core.
Despite a breakout 2022-23 campaign in which Miller recorded a career-high 43 points, he was the subject of criticism throughout his final two years in New York, with his inconsistent defensive play causing concern among the fanbase and the Rangers’ management group.
So much so that when Miller became a restricted free agent during the 2025 offseason, the Rangers decided not to give him a long-term contract extension and instead trade the young blueliner to the Hurricanes in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft, and Scott Morrow.
The Hurricanes then signed Miller to an eight-year, $60 million contract, a move deemed risky at the time, given his inconsistencies and flaws that had held him back with the Blueshirts.
The 26-year-old defenseman has completely flipped the narrative that plagued him in New York, as over the course of the regular season, he transformed into the sure-fire top-four defenseman that the Rangers once had hoped he would blossom into.
Throughout the Hurricanes’ playoff run, Miller was one of Carolina’s most productive defensemen, recording nine points, the second most amongst all Hurricanes blueliners, while he led all Hurricanes players, averaging 24:03 minutes per game.
Shortly after hoisting the Stanley Cup, Miller made sure to mention the criticism he received during his time playing for the Rangers and how he proved all of the doubters wrong in what was a full-circle moment.
“I had a lot of people count me out, had a lot of people talking shit,” Miller told Daily Faceoff’s Jonny Lazarus. “So, I can’t wait for them to see my ring.”
Credit to Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky and head coach Rod Brind'Amour: they saw through some of Miller’s inconsistencies and knew he was the right fit for their structured system.
All it took was the right environment for Miller to tap into his potential.
“You look at this team and how it’s assembled: the coaching staff, our trainers, everybody was really pulling the same way this year,” Miller said. “It made it really easy coming to the rink and throwing a smile on my face and putting my best foot forward, so a lot of credit to these guys and the organization itself.”