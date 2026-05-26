K'Andre Miller Blossoming Into The Player The Rangers Thought They Once Had

K’Andre Miller has seemed to tap into his potential with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Selected by the New York Rangers in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the potential was always there.
Given his 6-foot-5 frame and impressive skating abilities on top of his defensive skill set, the Rangers hoped Miller could blossom into a sure-fire top-four defenseman.
Despite showing flashes of what he was capable of as a defenseman and once being considered to be a cornerstone on the blueline for the Rangers, Miller’s inconsistent play over his five seasons in New York scared the front office away from giving him a long-term commitment.
When Miller was set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2025, the Rangers opted to send Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes in a sign-and-trade deal that included a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft, and Scott Morrow.
The Hurricanes went ahead and signed Miller to an eight-year, $60 million contract, which was deemed to be a risky move at the time, given some of his inconsistencies and flaws that held him back with the Blueshirts.
However, Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky and head coach Rod Brind'Amour had a vision for how they planned to utilize Miller in their system, and credit to them, that vision came to fruition.
The 26-year-old defenseman stepped into a top-four defensive role for the Hurricanes this season while playing valuable minutes on both the power play and penalty kill, showing how well-rounded his game truly is if properly utilized.
Averaging a career-high 22:14 minutes per game, Miller has certainly wiped away some concerns about his leaky defensive game with the Rangers, proving his capabilities to mold into a shutdown defenseman.
“He’s been great from Day 1,” Brind’Amour said via The Athletic. “Seemed to just fit in seamlessly. I mean, he has the physical attributes. He’s a great athlete. That’s what you see in those plays. That’s just athletic ability. There’s no scheme or anything. … He’s got reach and he can skate, and that’s what we’ve seen all year.”
Through the Hurricanes’ playoff run thus far, Miller leads all defensemen on the team with seven points, while his 24:02 minutes per game are the most amongst all Carolina players.
“He’s an explosive skater,” Tulsky said. “We ask our defensemen to really gap up and close out, and that ability to get a strong first push and get into a guy faster than he expects, coupled with the reach that he has and his ability to recover with his stick when he gets a little bit caught, it makes him very effective in the way we ask our defensemen to play.”