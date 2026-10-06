Keys To The Rangers' Recent Success

Oct 6, 2026 11:05 PMPublished Oct 6, 2026 11:05 PM
Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
Welcome, my fine feathered friends, to the "NEW' NEW YORK RANGERS.
Check out both their offensive and defensive lines and you'll find a new, improved face in each one. (In case you missed this – and don't let it happen again – I said 'NEW' NEW YORK RANGERS. Get it, already?)
Try these specifics on for size:
1. GOAL: Dylan Garand is the real deal and you'd – You, too, Chris Drury – had better believe it. The guy has paid his AHL dues big time. Keep him as No. 2 goalie, for crying out loud.
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2. DEFENSE: The Pettersson-Durzi combo is showroom fresh. Ditto for Alberts Smits on the third unit alongside Braden Schneider. (Just between us, I like Smits without the s after "Albert.")
3. OFFENSE: Bjorkstrand-Chmelar on the "disturbing" fourth unit will surprise. Eeli Tolvanen has already pleasantly impressed next to Noah Laba and The Very Willing Cuylle. (Shhhhh! Doc Dorofeyev has turned The Breadman into Forgotten Toast.
Put 'em all together and it spells SPIRIT, – the missing link for too, too long – but now the very essence of this team.