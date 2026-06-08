Kings Hiring Peter Laviolette As Head Coach Over A Year After Rangers Departure

The Los Angeles Kings have hired Peter Laviolette to be their head coach, according to multiple reports.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Laviolette has agreed to a three-year deal with the Kings, but the finances of the contract remain unknown.
This news comes just over a year after Laviolette was relieved of his duties as the New York Rangers’ head coach.
Laviolette coached the Rangers for two seasons from 2023 to 2025.
In Laviolette’s first season with the Blueshirts during the 2023-24 campaign, the team won the Presidents’ Trophy and reached the Eastern Conference Final.
However, the Rangers missed the playoffs the next season, finishing the year with a 39-36-7 record and 85 points, which ultimately cost Laviolette his job.
Laviolette spent the 2025-26 season without a coaching job, but he reportedly had preliminary discussions with a couple of teams over the past couple of weeks about their respective head coaching vacancies, including the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Now, the 61-year-old coach reunites with Artemi Panarin, who was traded from the Rangers to the Kings in February.
On top of his tenure with the Rangers, Laviolette has also served as head coach of the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, and Washington Capitals.