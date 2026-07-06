Lester Patrick Promotes His Son Lynn To Rangers: Press And Fans Fume

When Jim Dolan recently promoted his son Quentin to run the Rangers, it carried a tint of nepotism, which may – or may not – last into the new season. Wins and losses will tell.
Ironically this is not the first time the Blueshirt franchise has a nepotism issue.
In the fall of 1934, genuine charges of nepotism surrounded the Blueshirts when boss Lester Patrick signed his son, Lynn, to a Rangers contract.
"At first I didn't intend to bring Lynn into the fold," Lester said. "I wanted him to spend another year in the minors to hone his game. But Lynn looked good at our Winnipeg training camp, though I still preferred him play another year of minor pro."
Lester eventually took the advice of two of his favorite forwards, the brothers Bill and Bun Cook.
"They told me that I'd be crazy not to sign Lynn," Lester explained. "So I gave in. I gave my kid a $3,500 contract plus a $300 bonus. Still, I was not impressed with Lynn, and my feelings stayed that way into the season."
When Rangers fans and local writers learned that Lynn would bump Art Somers, a roster favorite, they were up in arms.
In his book, The Patricks: Hockey's Royal Family, Eric Whitehead wrote: "A big thing was made of the fact that here was a player who had come straight from nowhere to the NHL. The 'experts' and the fans refused to believe that Lynn had learned enough."
Derided as "The Boss's Son," Lynn felt the pressure, especially as he replaced the popular Somers. Fans even mocked Lynn's smooth skating by calling him "Sonja," after figure skating sensation Sonja Henie.
Out of character, enraged Lester attacked the writers, calling them "scurrilous and reprehensible" for what he deemed "an irresponsible attack on the integrity of hockey."
Lynn persevered, finding his niche after four games. The "nepotism" chants evaporated as he finished his rookie season with nine goals and 13 assists, adding four points in the playoffs.
"Lynn certainly proved himself," said future team publicist Stan Saplin. "He would lead the team in scoring twice after that!"