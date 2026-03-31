Let's Play The Rangers' "Let's Say" Game

1. LET'S SAY that Alexis Lafreniere's last profitable month of scoring means that he's finally found his niche. (Could be that the hidden gem has been found and will get even better. But don't say it too loud; that could ruin everything.)
2. LET'S SAY that Slava Gavrivov's offense is not an aberration and that he'll play the best hockey of his life in the Big Apple atmosphere. (What we've seen so far is not a mirage. Gav is good – real good!)
3. LET'S SAY that Gabe Perreault, Adam Sykora, Noah Laba and Dylan Garand are genuine aces in the hole. (Or, to put it another way; who needs a "Retool.")
4. LET'S SAY that Mike Sullivan's Team USA's Golden coaching is the real measure of his ability, and not this season's miserable menagerie. (YIKES!)