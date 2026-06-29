Liam Greentree Doesn't Want To Fill Artemi Panarin's Shoes

When the whole NHL world was finding out about the trade that sent Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings, Liam Greentree, who was dealt to the New York Rangers as part of the deal, was sitting in the back of a bus, playing video games.
“I was on my way to North Bay, midway through the season last year, and I was actually playing Chell (NHL video game) at the back of the bus, and couple of my buddies were just asking if I got traded,” Greentree said recounting when he found out he was traded from the Rangers to the Kings.
“My buddies were asking about me, and then I obviously called my agent. That's how it went.”
Greentree, who was the centerpiece of the return for Artemi Panarin, hit the ice in Rangers gear for the first time on Monday for the team’s development camp.
The 20-year-old forward spoke about his emotions since being traded in February and his excitement to join a franchise like the Rangers.
“It's been awesome. New York is such a historic franchise; it’s an original six franchise,” Greentree said about being traded to the Rangers. “It's just really cool to be a part of it. This is the first time I've worn the jersey, so it's a pretty cool experience.”
Selected by the Kings in the first round with the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Greentree flashed off his potential during the 2024-25 season as the captain of the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, as he recorded 49 goals, 70 assists, and 119 points in 64 games.
Despite his numbers decreasing during the 2025-26 campaign, Greentree still posted a more than respectable 38 goals, 36 assists, and 74 points in 52 games.
Some would say Greentree has big shoes to fill, given that he was essentially traded straight up for Panarin, a player many consider to be the Rangers' greatest free agent signing in NHL history.
However, Greetree does not view it that way.
“It’s the business of it,” Greentree said. “I’m going through the process of it, and trying to make my career a good one. I want to play my game, and I just want to be a Ranger one day.”
Greentree is expected to make the jump to the professional hockey level this upcoming season, whether that means playing in the American Hockey League or for the Rangers.
After spending four total seasons in the OHL, Greentree emphasised that he feels prepared to take the professional leap and begin a new chapter of his hockey career.
“I feel good, I feel ready, and I feel strong,” Greentree said. “I'm here to get better and to learn a lot, and try to see what it takes to actually make it to the next level.”