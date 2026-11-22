“It's one of those where you just never want to miss games,” Durzi said of his injury. “I can't tell you a hockey player who wants to be out. So I think I felt like we were playing pretty good too, and the team was having a lot of fun. Get a little bit banged up and try to fight through it. You try to play through it. That wasn't the case. Obviously, had to take care of it. And again, just credit to the staff. I thought they did a great job. I'm happy.”