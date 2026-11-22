New York Rangers
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Nov 22, 2026 10:10 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 10:10 PM
Updated Nov 23, 2026 12:09 AM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Rangers came out of their five-day break with a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon.
It was a game in which the Rangers put together a strong opening 30 minutes, going toe-to-toe with the defending Stanley Cup champions from a physicality standpoint while generating some sustained offensive pressure.
However, with the game tied 1-1 in the second period, the Rangers gave up three goals in less than five minutes, putting them in a 4-1 hole, as that blunderous stretch ultimately led to their downfall.
"We talk about momentum being a big part of the game. I thought for the first 30 something minutes, we really liked our team game. We were playing hard. We were on our toes. For the most part, we made perfect decisions,” Mike Sullivan said. “We made a couple of mistakes in a five- or six-minute stretch, and they made us pay. I thought in the third period, I didn't think we were as good. I don't think we played with the same juice.”
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Here are some of the main takeaways and things to take note of from this game for the Rangers:
Max Sasson Makes Rangers Debut:
The Rangers acquired Max Sasson from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday in exchange for a 2029 fourth-round pick.
Since Joe Veleno suffered a lower-body injury on Oct. 4, the Rangers have been searching for a fourth-line center to fill Veleno’s role, and the team is hoping Sasson can fill that vacancy for the time being.
Making his Rangers debut on Sunday afternoon, the 26-year-old center played on the fourth line alongside Matt Rempe and Glenn Gawdin while logging a total of 10:32 minutes.
Despite not slotting onto the penalty kill against the Hurricanes, Sullivan envisions utilizing Sasson on the penalty kill once he further integrates himself with the team.
“I thought Max played pretty well,” Sullivan said. “Obviously, we're gonna try to get him more involved. I would anticipate him getting involved with the penalty kill. He's not quite familiar with the scheme we have.
“It's a little bit different than where he was playing. So I didn't want to put him in a tough spot. We'll let Joe Sacco spend some time with him. He'll get some reps in practice, but I would anticipate him getting more involved in the penalty kill. He'll help us there. I think his speed is evident. He can really skate, and so we're excited to get him more involved here as we go.”
Sean Durzi Makes Return From Injured Reserve:
After missing eight games due to an undisclosed injury, Sean Durzi was activated off injured reserve and returned to the lineup on Sunday afternoon.
Mike Sullivan admitted that Durzi was playing through an injury, as he took multiple "maintenance days” off from practice before landing on injured reserve on Nov. 5.
“It's one of those where you just never want to miss games,” Durzi said of his injury. “I can't tell you a hockey player who wants to be out. So I think I felt like we were playing pretty good too, and the team was having a lot of fun. Get a little bit banged up and try to fight through it. You try to play through it. That wasn't the case. Obviously, had to take care of it. And again, just credit to the staff. I thought they did a great job. I'm happy.”
Upon his return to the lineup, Durzi filled his usual role, pairing with Marcus Pettersson while also taking on his typical shorthanded responsibilities.
The 28-year-old defenseman played a team-high 21:36 minutes, with Sullivan taking no time to ramp him back up to speed.
“I thought Durz (Durzi) was pretty good,” Sullivan said. “It's not an easy game to come back after the amount of time that he missed. Out of all the games to come back, he's coming back against Carolina. So I think under the circumstances, I thought he did a pretty good job. I think his mobility is much more evident. We could see it in the last few practices leading up to this game. We would anticipate him only getting better with each game that he gets under his belt.”
Rangers Move Braden Schneider To Left Side:
In order to keep Scott Morrow in the lineup even with Durzi returning, Sullivan moved Braden Schneider to the left side (his off side), which led to Matthew Robertson being scratched from the lineup.
Morrow thrived in the wake of Durzi’s absence, stepping into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch for the first 14 games of the season.
Sullivan hinted at being open to the idea of moving Schneider to his off side during the team’s recent five-day break, and Schneider, who took on that challenge last season, was receptive to the idea.
“I think it's something that I've been able to play a couple times over the years, and it's something that if it needs to get done, I'll gladly step up and try to get that done,” Schneider said of playing on his off side.
Sullivan ultimately went through with the idea, and Schneider played alongside Morrow. Both played over 17 minutes, and Sullivan called the newly assembled duo a “decent pair.”
“As far as Schneids on the left side, I thought he did fine,” Sullivan said. “I thought him and Scotty Morrow were a decent pair. Schneids is a good skater. That was one of the reasons why we felt he might be the best candidate to move to that off side, and Schneids is such a great teammate. He'll embrace anything we ask of him. I thought he did an admirable job.”
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