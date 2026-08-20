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Maple Leafs Reportedly Could Have Interest in Acquiring Rangers Forward Before Start of Season

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Remy Mastey
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The Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly could have interest in acquiring one New York Rangers forward ahead of the 2026-27 season. 

According to Kyle Andrew, host of the Toronto Sports Rush Podcast, the Maple Leafs could be looking to acquire Taylor Raddysh. 

“There’s a rumor that the Leafs could be eyeing Taylor Raddysh from the New York Rangers right now, adding a brother dynamic potentially to this hockey team,” Andrew said. 

The Rangers signed Raddysh last offseason to a two-year, $3 million contract. 

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The 28-year-old forward played in 68 games for the Blueshirts during the 2025-26 season, recording nine goals, 10 assists, and 19 points while averaging 11:51 minutes in a bottom-six role. 

Early on this summer, the Maple Leafs acquired Darren Raddysh, Taylor’s brother, in a sign-and-trade deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning. 

Darren signed an eight-year, $68 million contract with the Maple Leafs after a breakout season in which he posted a career-high 22 goals, 48 assists, and 70 points. 

The Rangers added Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand this offseason, and they also have a slew of young players who will be fighting to make the opening-night roster, including Adam Sýkora, Jaroslav Chmelař, and Matt Rempe, so Taylor’s spot in the lineup is certainly not guaranteed.

It’s unclear whether or not the Rangers have shown any interest in trading Taylor before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

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