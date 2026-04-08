Matt Rempe In Good Spirits Despite Dealing With Thumb Injury

The status quo regarding Matt Rempe’s injury status hasn’t changed.
A couple of weeks ago, Mike Sullivan came out and said he would be surprised if Matt Rempe played again this season.
Rempe suffered a broken thumb in the New York Rangers’ game against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 23 after a fight with Ryan Reaves.
The broken thumb required surgery, and Rempe was placed on long-term injured reserve, missing a total of 24 games.
The 23-year-old forward played in just 17 games before being forced to undergo another thumb surgery, as he’s missed the past 21 games.
On Wednesday, Sullivan provided an update on how Rempe is doing and his progression from his thumb injury.
“He’s good. He trains every day, he’s working hard,” Sullivan said of Rempe. “Obviously, it's disappointing the injury that he endured, but he's working hard. He's doing well. He's in good spirits. He'd rather be on the ice, I can promise you that.”
With four games remaining for the Rangers this season, it’s unlikely that Rempe will return to the lineup.