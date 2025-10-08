Matt Rempe Is Being Given An Opportunnity To Show He's More Than Just An Enforcer

It feels as if Matt Rempe is transforming into more than just an enforcer right before our very eyes.

During his time playing under Peter Laviolette, Rempe was unable to carve out a significant role as his ice time was severely limited.

Now, Mike Sullivan has made it a priority to try and unleash Rempe’s full potential by giving him more opportunities to thrive.

That’s why through training camp and to start the season, Rempe has been playing a role on the second power-play unit.

Sullivan is utilizing Rempe’s size in front of the net on the power play.

“Pretty cool opportunity. Like I think I could really get there, but I got to earn it every game type of thing,” Rempe said of his power-play role. “Show it in a game that I could get there and just keep working and learning it because I haven't really been in that spot since juniors, or a little but in Hartford last year. If I could add that to my game, I think that would be huge.”

Rempe opened up about his time playing on the power play with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey league where he was constantly setting screens in front of the net, which has helped him ease into this new role with the New York Rangers.

It’s clear that Sullivan sees something in Rempe that the previous coaching regime just didn’t, clearly shown by Sullivan’s actions.

The 23-year-old forward is appreciative of Sullivan’s willingness to expand his game.

“I really like Sully, he’s a great coach,” Rempe said. “I think he sees that I can be a good offensive player as well. And I think that I gotta prove him right type of thing. I gotta go and earn that and keep earning his trust and showing him I can get better and better. So I think we're off to a good start these last couple weeks with him and building a relationship. And I think I just, I'm excited for the year. I think it'll be really fun.”

Rangers' Season Opener Began In Celebration And Ended In Despair

The night started off in celebration with cheers from the crowd as the New York Rangers kicked off their centennial season, but it ended with boos after the Blueshirts lost 3-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their season opener.

While Rempe is known as an enforcer, he has always wanted to be more than just that.

In the past, Rempe repeatedly stated how he’s wanted to expand his game and become a versatile player.

From when he played his first games with the Rangers in 2024, Rempe’s game has evolved and Sullivan is giving him the opportunity to accomplish his primary goal of transforming into an all-around threat on the ice.

“I’m way better than I was last year,” Rempe said. “Now I just got to keep going. I still have a long, long way to go, but I’m excited. I’m taking steps every day. It’s great.”