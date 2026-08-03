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Matt Rempe Sad To See Adam Edström Traded But Understands The Business

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Remy Mastey
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Over the years playing for both the New York Rangers and Hartford Wolf Pack, Matt Rempe and Adam Edström built a strong friendship. 

For a large part of the past two seasons, Rempe and Edström have played a fourth-line role together, as the two spent a lot of time playing on the same line. 

However, the Rangers traded Edström to the Nashville Predators this offseason in exchange for Massimo Rizzo and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. 

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Last week at the Shoulder Check Showcase, Rempe expressed his emotions regarding Edström being traded from the Rangers.

"Obviously, he's my brother. I was over in Sweden with him for a week,” Rempe said. “Always sad to see him go because we've kind of grown up together and stuff, but it's a business and things happen. 

“I know he's gonna kill it in Nashville, and I'm gonna miss him lots. I know he'll do great. He'll do great.”

Rempe, meanwhile, has one year remaining on his two-year, $1.95 million contract with the Rangers, and he’s set to compete for an opening-night roster spot at training camp. 

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