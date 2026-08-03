Matt Rempe Sad To See Adam Edström Traded But Understands The Business

Danny Wild-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/7c506d66-d90e-49a5-bc3c-caa43812d793.jpeg]\nDanny Wild-Imagn Images\n\nOver the years playing for both the New York Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] and Hartford Wolf Pack, Matt\nRempe and Adam Edström built a strong friendship. \n\nFor a large part of the past two seasons, Rempe and Edström have played a\nfourth-line role together, as the two spent a lot of time playing on the same\nline. \n\nHowever, the Rangers traded Edström to the Nashville Predators this offseason in\nexchange for Massimo Rizzo and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. \n\nLast week at the Shoulder Check Showcase, Rempe expressed his emotions regarding\nEdström being traded from the Rangers.\n\n"Obviously, he's my brother. I was over in Sweden with him for a week,” Rempe\nsaid. “Always sad to see him go because we've kind of grown up together and\nstuff, but it's a business and things happen. \n\n“I know he's gonna kill it in Nashville, and I'm gonna miss him lots. I know\nhe'll do great. He'll do great.”\n\nRempe, meanwhile, has one year remaining on his two-year, $1.95 million contract\nwith the Rangers, and he’s set to compete for an opening-night roster spot at\ntraining camp.