Matthew And Brady Tkachuk Praise J.T. Miller For Role With Team USA

Throughout his time playing on the world stage, J.T. Miller has earned respect among some of his hockey peers.
At both the 4 Nations Face-Off and at the Olympics, Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk were teammates with Miller with Team USA.
Getting to know Miller, Matthew and Brady grew to appreciate what he brought to the table both on and off the ice.
Matthew bestowed the title of one of his favorite teammates onto Miller on The Wingmen With Matthew And Brady Tkachuk Podcast, praising him for embracing his role on the international stage.
“Easily one of mine and Brady’s favorite teammates we’ve ever played with,” Matthew said of Miller. “He’s had a 100 points just a couple of years ago. He sees the game so well, so offensive, so smart, so skilled.
“And at that tournament (the Olympics), completely bought in (the role) he was given, the identity he needed to be. It's the little things; the locker room DJ, the chirps, the keeping it light. He fit in right there with us… We loved him.”