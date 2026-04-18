Maven's First Playoff Round ROOTING CHOICES

CANADIENS AT TAMPA BAY: Montreal's Martin St. Louis is the sixth best coach in the NHL. Trouble is for the Habs is that The Lightning's Jon Cooper is the best. Period! Maven is a big Jake Guentzel fan, not to mention Braden – you get the POINT. Also, that ex-Rangers who the Blueshirts unloaded, Ryan McDonagh is playing ace hockey. BOLTS IN 6.