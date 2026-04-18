Maven's First Playoff Round ROOTING CHOICES

OTTAWA AT CAROLINA: That's easy. Free and Easy Travis Green leads his underdog Sens over uptight and annoying Rod Brind'Amour's Canes. Write this down, please. Carolina will never win a Cup as long as annoying Brindy is coaching! SENS IN 6.
BOSTON AT BUFFALO: The Sabres – from Lucky Lindy down to the stickboy – are possessed. Beantowners are okay and I love Jewish goalie Jeremy Swayman out of Alaska as a Huge plus but Buffalo's Alex, is a Tuch better. How can you beat Tuchy from the fairy tale town of Syracuse, Arizona? BUFF IN 6.
CANADIENS AT TAMPA BAY: Montreal's Martin St. Louis is the sixth best coach in the NHL. Trouble is for the Habs is that The Lightning's Jon Cooper is the best. Period! Maven is a big Jake Guentzel fan, not to mention Braden – you get the POINT. Also, that ex-Rangers who the Blueshirts unloaded, Ryan McDonagh is playing ace hockey. BOLTS IN 6.
PITTSBURGH AT PHILADELPHIA: Now that Pitt's brass has unloaded bum coach Mike Sullivan to the Loserville-On-The-Hudson Rangers, Crosby-Malkin-Letang-Karlsson will put the Swiss Cheese sandwiched Flyers out of their misery, faster than you can say "Philly rhymes with SIlly which is the Broad Street goaltending! PITT IN 4.