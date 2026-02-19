Mika Zibanejad Feels ‘Empty’ After Emotional Olympic Loss

Amber Searls-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/1013e6ed-df88-4492-84a9-2247215dde3f.jpeg]\nAmber Searls-Imagn Images\n\nTeam USA and Team Sweden's quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday at the 2026\nOlympics marked a true New York Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/] showdown.\n\nMike Sullivan serves as the coach for the Americans, while both J.T. Miller and\nVincent Trocheck have been given the distinct honor to represent their country. \n\nMeanwhile, it was no surprise that Mika Zibanejad made the Swedish Olympic\nroster. \n\nIn the closing minutes of the game with the USA on the verge of punching their\nticket to the semifinals up 1-0, Zibanejad scored a goal off of a one-timer, a\nfamiliar sight for Ranger fans.\n\nAccording to Mollie Walker of The New York Post\n[https://x.com/MollieeWalkerr/status/2024265321096294491], Sullivan praised\nZibanejad, calling his goal a “goal scorer's goal”.\n\nZibanejad helped push the two teams into a 10-minute 3-on-3 sudden-death where\nQuinn Hughes scored on Jacob Markström, propelling the Americans to a victory. \n\nAfter the game, Zibanejad opened up about his emotions as he’s set to travel\nback to New York earlier than he would have liked without a medal in hand.\n\n“Just empty. It's tough,” Zibanejad said following Sweden's Olympic loss via\nWalker. [https://x.com/MollieeWalkerr/status/2024265321096294491] “I thought we\npushed, we pushed through the whole third and obviously get the tying goal. Get\nourselves to overtime. To see the puck go in for them and you know it's over,\nit's tough.”\n\nOn Friday, Team USA will take on Team Slovakia with a spot in the gold-medal\nmatch on the line.