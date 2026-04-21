Mika Zibanejad Open To Sticking Around With Rangers Through Retool

Mika Zibanejad has been through a ton of highs and lows over the course of his 10-year tenure with the New York Rangers.
When Zibanejad was traded to the Rangers in 2016, he joined a team filled with veterans at the tail end of a multi-year playoff run that was simply running out of steam.
Two years into his time on Broadway, the Rangers’ management released a letter outlining the team’s plan to reshape the roster and get younger, essentially rebuilding.
From 2018-2021, the Rangers failed to make the playoffs, as they progressed through their rebuild. Over that time frame, Zibanejad emerged as one of the Blueshirts’ cornerstone pieces.
Once the Rangers rose from the shadows and became a playoff team again, starting during the 2021-22 season, Zibanejad experienced the best statistical seasons of his hockey career.
The veteran forward posted a career high of 81 points during the 2021-22 campaign and followed that up with a 91-point season during the 2022-23 campaign.
After two trips to the Eastern Conference Final in three years, the Rangers plateaued in 2024-25, failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Zibanejad’s individual statistics also took a dip, with his 62 points in 82 games being a significant decrease from his output compared to the previous seasons.
Despite the Rangers' further plummeting in the Eastern Conference in 2025-26, Zibanejad had a resurgence, going from 62 to 78 points and regaining his dominant offensive form.
“I think I proved — to not myself, but maybe to some other people who had a thing or two to say about me last year — what I can do and what I’m still capable of doing,” Zibanejad said. “I’ve still gotta bring it again next year, but of course it was a positive thing for me. … I don’t think I doubted myself too much, but it’s nice to see some results.”
In January, Chris Drury issued a letter outlining the Rangers’ plan to “retool” the roster, putting the team's immediate future in doubt.
At 33 years old and still in the midst of his prime, does Zibanejad have the appetite to sit through yet another retool?
The Swedish forward, who holds a full no-move clause in his current contract, expressed his desire to stay in New York for the long haul.
Contrary to public sentiment, Zibanejad believes the Rangers could become a competitive team in the immediate future.
“I’ve been here for 10 years. I’ve gone through the ups and downs,” Zibanejad said in his exit interview. “For me, yeah retool or whatever, but you just look around the league and see how fast it can go. I’m optimistic, especially with the young guys coming in, too, and playing. I don't feel like we need a whole lot. I want to be here to turn this around.”
Zibanejad is still under contract with the Rangers until 2030 at a cap hit of $8.5 million, and for now, it doesn't appear he’s going anywhere.