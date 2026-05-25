Mike Sullivan and Chris Drury Shrug Off Top-Six Forward Concerns

“I think we have some talented guys. Mika (Zibanejad) had a terrific year. I think J.T. (Miller) is capable of scoring. I think Troch (Vincent Trocheck) is capable of scoring, I think Will Cuylle. I think Laf (Alexis Lafrenière) is very capable of scoring. I think there’s another level to Laf’s game for example. We were really encouraged by his evolution in the second part of the season.