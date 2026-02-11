Mike Sullivan Believes Elements Of Brennan Othmann's Game Have To Improve

What’s next for Brennan Othmann?
It finally appeared as if Othmann was building on momentum at the NHL level. After a hot stretch in the American Hockey League with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Othmann was called up and played in 10 consecutive games for the New York Rangers.
Sullivan was also giving the 23-year-old forward more opportunity, playing him in a third-line role while also slotting him on the second power-play unit.
In the Rangers’ final game leading into the Olympic break, Othmann was scratched out of the lineup.
At first thought, the wide sentiment was that Othmann was scratched due to CBA rules regarding his eligibility to be assigned back to Hartford during the Olympic break.
However, Mike Sullivan made abundantly clear that this wasn’t his reasoning for holding him out of the lineup.
Sullivan also didn’t shy away from the fact that Othmann’s play hasn’t necessarily met up to his standards thus far.
“I think there are elements of his game that have to continue to improve in order for him to establish himself as an NHL player,” Sullivan said of Othmann.
In 16 NHL games this season, Othmann has recorded just one point despite his slightly increased role.
As of right now, Othmann still hasn’t been sent down to the AHL, but it’s still entirely possible he does before the Rangers resume play on Feb. 26.
With the Rangers in the process of “retooling” the roster and more trades likely in the pipeline, Othmann should get another opportunity in the NHL this season.
There’s still a level of trust that Othmann has yet to build with Sullivan that may hold him back from earning a permanent spot in the lineup, even despite the Rangers’ emphasis to give young players a chance.
“You're still trying to earn, and you're still trying to build a little bit of trust from the coaching staff,” Othmann said. “I'm still trying to build trust. I'm still trying to learn.”