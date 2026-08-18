Mike Sullivan Excited About Rangers' Potential After Busy Offseason

Mike Sullivan has high expectations for the New York Rangers going into his second season as the team’s head coach.
Sullivan, who left the Pittsburgh Penguins last year after a decade-long tenure and two Stanley Cups, admitted that he did not expect the Rangers to struggle as much as they did during the 2025-26 season when he originally took the head coaching gig.
After a slow start to the season, Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury issued a letter to fans in January, outlining the team’s plan to “retool” the roster.
The Rangers proceeded to trade multiple veteran players leading up to the trade deadline, including Artemi Panarin, Carson Soucy, and Sam Carrick.
New York finished the year in last place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 34-29-9 record and 77 points.
However, Drury’s recent offseason moves indicate the Rangers’ intentions to fast-track their retool and jump back into the playoff race.
The Rangers opened the offseason with their biggest splash, acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for the No. 26 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.
Dorofeyev has scored over 30 goals over each of the past two seasons in Vegas, as he instantly becomes the Rangers’ most lethal offensive threat.
Sullivan is now focused on pairing the 25-year-old forward with a playmaker who can bring the most out of him.
“He’s a scorer and he needs someone to get him the puck,” Sullivan said via NHL.com’s 32 in 32 series.
On top of the Dorofeyev addition, the Rangers beefed up their blueline, acquiring Sean Durzi from the Utah Mammoth as part of the Vincent Trocheck package, while also trading for Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2030 NHL Draft.
Sullivan is optimistic about the Blueshirts after a busy offseason, and he seems to be satisfied with the direction of the team.