Mike Sullivan Explains Reasoning Behind Drew Fortescue Scratching

“It's just part of the learning process. We felt like against a team like Dallas that has the size that they have that – we talked about it before the last game,” Sullivan said. “One of one of the tools that coaching staffs use is when a guy sits up top and has an opportunity to look and have a different vantage point. He's talked to [David Quinn] about certain things to look for. They're going to go through the film... I've done this in the past with some young players that have come into our lineups.