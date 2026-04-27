Mike Sullivan Is ‘Happy’ For Penguins Team That Exceeded Expectations

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the verge of elimination, down 3-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs.
However, for a team that was supposedly in a retool and not expected to make the playoffs, the Penguins have certainly exceeded expectations.
Under new head coach Dan Muse, the Penguins finished the season with 98 points, slotting them in second place in the Metropolitan Division.
Before Muse was hired by the Penguins, Sullivan had coached in Pittsburgh for 10 years, winning two Stanley Cups in the process.
Sullivan parted ways with the Penguins organization after the 2024-25 season, and he was quickly hired by the New York Rangers to be the team’s head coach.
Watching from afar, Sullivan expressed that he’s genuinely happy for his former team.
“I’m obviously real happy for those guys,” Sullivan said. “I know how hard they work, I know what winning means to them. The relationships I built when I was there with their core players, those guys mean the world to me, still do. From that standpoint, they will always have a fan in me.”
The Rangers finished in last place in the Eastern Conference with 77 points. Sullivan’s first season with the Blueshirts did not go as originally anticipated, which the 59-year-old coach admitted during his exit interview.
“What I'll tell you is that did I anticipate some of the challenges that we had this year? Probably not,” Sullivan said. “I wouldn't be being honest with you if I said otherwise, but I just think that's the nature of pro sports.”
On Jan. 16, Rangers’ president and general manager Chris Drury issued a letter to fans outlining the team’s plan to “retool” the roster.
The letter put Sullivan in an uncomfortable spot, who was forced to answer for Drury’s letter and buy into a vision he didn’t necessarily sign up for.
Despite the Rangers’ disappointing season and retooling state, Sullivan voiced his optimism for the team’s future.
“I think we have the ability to improve and get better in the most immediate future,” Sullivan said. “When you look at our team this year, for most of the year, we were right in the hunt. With some tweaks to our roster, get some guys healthy again, I think we have the ability to become a competitive team.”