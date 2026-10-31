Mike Sullivan Makes Significant Line Changes In Hopes Of Jump-Starting Rangers’ Offense

“We’re finding a way to capture Pav’s best game,” Sullivan said. “We're moving people around based on a number of different objectives. Number one, trying to help Pav capture his best game creates a balance through our lineup. I don't think Mika's line has been as effective most recently as it was earlier in the year. We just think the timing was right at this point to try to make this adjustment. I think it's the one combination that we haven't gone to yet with respect to Pav inside the top six, and so we'll see what it looks like.”