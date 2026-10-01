Mike Sullivan Not Overly Concerned With Alberts Šmits' Growing Pains In NHL Debut

The NHL debut of Alberts Šmits went as most do for any rookie.
Throughout training camp and the preseason, Šmits was consistent and reliable, playing a steady game while not looking to be overwhelmed, which ultimately helped him earn a spot on the New York Rangers’ opening-night roster.
In the first period of Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Bruins, the 18-year-old went through the typical rookie experience, with the game moving quickly and him being forced to adapt to the pace of NHL play on the fly.
At first, Šmits struggled specifically in his own zone, as he was critical of himself when speaking with the media after the game.
"I just gotta make better decisions at some points,” Šmits said. “I made a couple plays that weren't there, and I would like to take those back. But I think the best thing I can do right now is just think about it, learn from it, and move on and try to not make the same mistakes in the future."
Over the course of the night, Šmits settled into the game and looked much more comfortable with the speed of play.
Mike Sullivan wasn’t overly concerned with Šmits’ shaky start to his NHL debut, and he was impressed with the way he responded as the night progressed.
“I’m sure there were some anxious moments for him,” Sullivan said of Šmits. “I thought when the game started, it was happening fast out there for him, but I thought as the game went on, he settled down. I think his size, his reach, the way he leans on people, his ability to defend, his mobility, I think all of that is evident.
“I think when he gets himself in trouble is when he tries to do a little bit too much and try to make a soft play to the middle. That’s when you need to make a simple play. I think as a young player, you are going to make those types of mistakes and you’ll learn through those experiences, and our job is to try and help him do that.”
Šmits ended the game playing 16:54 minutes, while recording one block, two hits, and two giveaways.