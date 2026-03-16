Mike Sullivan Opens Up About Artemi Panarin's Return And Rangers' Sudden Success Without The Breadman

“What it does do is it will allow other players opportunities to play a more dominant role,” Sullivan said about the impact of Panarin’s absence. “We’re trying to take the group that we have, we are trying to build a team game, we're trying to be hard to play against. I really like the direction that we've gone. I feel like we've got some consistency to how we're playing the game. I think there's a good feeling because we've had some success as of late in the win-loss column.