Mike Sullivan Outlines Plan For Matt Rempe As He Deals With Lingering Injury

Mike Sullivan is looking to take a patient approach with Matt Rempe.
When Rempe returned to the lineup on Dec. 15 after missing 24 games due to a broken thumb, he admitted that his return actually came earlier than originally anticipated.
However, in his 12 games back to action, it’s clear that he still isn’t fully healed from his injury.
The 23-year-old forward has notably been in lower spirits when talking about his game, admitting that this lingering thumb injury is limiting his abilities.
“I was out for about two months, and it hasn't gone as I wanted it to when I came back,” Rempe said. “It isn’t bad or anything, but it's just been okay… Just getting my thumb back. I just need to keep working. It's harder on my stick right now. It’s my top hand, so it’s hard in the battles and stuff, but there’s no excuse.”
With this injury hindering Rempe’s game and his recent lack of production as he’s failed to record a point since his return, Sullivan decided to scratch him out of the lineup on Monday night against the Seattle Kraken.
It appears as if Rempe will also be scratched on Wednesday night against the Ottawa Senators.
Sullivan emphasized that this decision was both due to both Rempe’s health and overall performance, which he feels stems from his broken thumb.
On Wednesday, Sullivan hinted that Rempe may not see the ice again until he’s fully healthy without any limitations holding him back.
“Our plan is to insert him in the lineup when he has the ability to play the game that he needs to play… It's obvious that he's not completely healthy,” Sullivan said. “I told you guys this the other day, when we made the decision to take him out of the lineup, we just didn't feel based on what we've watched, that he's had the ability to have an impact on the game that we know he's capable of.
“The injury that he has is the limitation that's getting in the way, and so we made a decision to take him out of the lineup to try to give him a better chance to build the strength and all of the things that he needs to in order to play the game that he needs to play to help us have success. I know it's frustrating for Remps, because he wants to contribute. He wants to help, but injuries are part of the game, and we've got to help him manage his emotions through that process, and prepare him the best we can to get him healthy enough where he has the ability to make an impact.”
Rempe has still been practicing with the Rangers since being scratched out of the lineup and hasn’t been designated to injured reserve or LTIR.