Mike Sullivan Outlines Plan For Matt Rempe As He Deals With Lingering Injury

“The injury that he has is the limitation that's getting in the way, and so we made a decision to take him out of the lineup to try to give him a better chance to build the strength and all of the things that he needs to in order to play the game that he needs to play to help us have success. I know it's frustrating for Remps, because he wants to contribute. He wants to help, but injuries are part of the game, and we've got to help him manage his emotions through that process, and prepare him the best we can to get him healthy enough where he has the ability to make an impact.”